Home / Economy / News / Rupee hits new low as US visa fees, tariff concerns weigh on sentiment

The rupee slid to 88.75 against the dollar on concerns over higher US visa fees, tariff pressures and weakening inflows, with experts warning of further fall toward 89.50 by December

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
The local currency had settled at 88.31 per dollar on Monday. | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
The rupee depreciated to a fresh low of 88.75 per dollar due to a rise in US H-1B visa fees that threatens to erode India’s IT export margins and dent remittance inflows. Trade sentiment remained under pressure from continuing US tariffs on Indian goods, said dealers.
 
The local currency had settled at 88.31 per dollar on Monday.
 
“A rise in US H-1B visa fees threatens India’s IT export margins and remittance flows, while US tariffs on Indian goods continue to weigh on trade sentiment. On top of this, the proposed HIRE Act in the US calls for a 25 per cent tax on outsourcing payments and disallowing such payments as tax-deductible. Since over half of India’s IT revenue comes from US clients, this bill, if passed in its current form, could erode competitive pricing, squeeze margins and lead to renegotiations or delays in outsourcing contracts,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IFA Global.
 
Experts said the rupee is expected to weaken further to around 89–89.50 per dollar by December-end, with limited intervention by the Reserve Bank of India. The central bank appears to be allowing depreciation to offset losses from US tariffs. They added that while a weakening dollar should ideally support the rupee, domestic concerns are outweighing this effect. The breach of the psychological 88 per dollar level has triggered further depreciation momentum, and crossing 89 could push the currency closer to 89.50 in the near term.
 
“By December-end, we can expect the rupee to be around 89–89.50 per dollar. The RBI seems to be allowing the rupee to depreciate slightly to compensate for the losses we are facing due to US tariffs. Although the dollar has been weakening, which should support the rupee, these domestic issues are outweighing that effect,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.
 
“Fundamentally, the rupee should not be falling this much, but once we cross a psychological level, like 88, it tends to set a new minimum. Earlier, I expected a correction after 88, but now that the rupee has gone well past that and is holding above 88, it is likely we will move toward 89.50,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, given the hike in visa fees, remittance inflows into India are expected to fall. However, experts said the impact on the current account deficit is yet to be determined.
 
“We will have to wait and watch, because on one hand remittances will decrease but on the other outsourcing will increase, so the assessment of the net impact is yet to be determined,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.
 
India’s current account balance slipped into a deficit of $2.4 billion, or 0.2 per cent of gross domestic product, in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26). It had reported a surplus of $13.5 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in January–March 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
The rupee has depreciated by 3.70 per cent in the current financial year, while in the calendar year to date it has weakened 3.54 per cent. In September so far, the rupee has fallen 0.61 per cent.
 
“The concerns about Trump and India missing the export proceeds have turned sentiment weak. To add to the pain is the strength of the dollar against the euro and the Chinese currency. Plus, there was a lack of inflows and oil companies were active in bidding,” said a dealer with a state-owned bank.
 
The domestic currency remains the worst-performing Asian currency after the Indonesian rupiah. Major Asian currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan have fallen 2.86 per cent and 0.84 per cent, respectively, against the greenback during the year.
 

Topics :Indian rupeeUS visaUS tariff

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

