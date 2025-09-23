Rupee hits new low as US visa fees, tariff concerns weigh on sentiment

The local currency had settled at 88.31 per dollar on Monday.

“By December-end, we can expect the rupee to be around 89–89.50 per dollar. The RBI seems to be allowing the rupee to depreciate slightly to compensate for the losses we are facing due to US tariffs. Although the dollar has been weakening, which should support the rupee, these domestic issues are outweighing that effect,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.

“Fundamentally, the rupee should not be falling this much, but once we cross a psychological level, like 88, it tends to set a new minimum. Earlier, I expected a correction after 88, but now that the rupee has gone well past that and is holding above 88, it is likely we will move toward 89.50,” he added.

Meanwhile, given the hike in visa fees, remittance inflows into India are expected to fall. However, experts said the impact on the current account deficit is yet to be determined.

“We will have to wait and watch, because on one hand remittances will decrease but on the other outsourcing will increase, so the assessment of the net impact is yet to be determined,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC FIRST Bank.