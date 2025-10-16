Rupee hits one-month high on RBI's dollar sales, softer dollar index

The rupee extended its gains on Thursday to settle at a one-month high of 87.83 per dollar, supported by a decline in the dollar index and improved investor sentiment following heavy dollar sales by the central bank.

The local currency had settled at 88.07 per dollar on Wednesday after witnessing its sharpest single-day rise in almost four months. Dealers said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may have sold about $4 billion in both onshore and offshore markets over the past two sessions, which lifted sentiment.

The Indian unit had come under pressure in recent months following higher tariffs imposed by the United States.

RBI’s dollar sales and foreign inflows boost sentiment “The rupee strengthened mainly because of RBI’s strong intervention in both onshore and offshore markets, along with improving foreign inflows,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Besides RBI’s intervention, sentiment around the rupee has improved as the currency had already depreciated sharply in the past few months, creating room for a rebound,” he added. The rupee emerged as the best-performing Asian currency, appreciating 1.11 per cent over the last two trading sessions. The South Korean won was the second-best performer, gaining 0.8 per cent. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.20 per cent at 98.59.

Market participants expect continued strength “The RBI could have sold around $4 billion in total, which led to the shift in sentiment,” said a market participant. “The rally continued on Thursday also because the market believes the trade negotiations are a done deal,” the person added. The central bank’s aggressive dollar sales through state-run banks on Wednesday triggered a wave of short-covering, reversing the bearish sentiment that had built up in recent days. The rupee has depreciated by 2.52 per cent in the current calendar year so far, and by 2.68 per cent in the current financial year.

RBI maintains stance on market-determined exchange rate Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday that the central bank does not target any specific level for the rupee. The currency’s value, he noted, is guided by market forces and macroeconomic fundamentals. Speaking at the International Monetary Fund’s Governor Talks session in Washington, D.C., Malhotra said the RBI’s role is limited to ensuring orderly movements and preventing volatility, rather than defending any particular price band. The RBI has nearly $700 billion in foreign exchange reserves, providing sufficient ammunition to manage undue volatility in the forex market. India remains among the top five countries globally in terms of reserves.