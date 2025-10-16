MEA says India discussing rare earth imports with China amid conditions

India on Thursday said it is continuing talks with China on the supply of rare earth elements and is respectful of its international obligations regarding various frameworks and arrangements on end-user certifications.

India, China discuss rare earth supply framework

Recently, China sought guarantees from India that rare earth elements supplied by it would not be re-exported to the United States and would be used only for domestic requirements.

Beijing is seeking export control commitments similar to those under the Wassenaar Arrangement, which governs the export of dual-use technologies and goods among its member countries. While India is a signatory to the Wassenaar Arrangement, China isn’t, but Beijing wants India to follow similar end-user certification protocols.

Sources said several Indian private companies have already given such undertakings to China. At the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India respects its international obligations under various frameworks and provides end-user certifications whenever required. Jaiswal recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Tianjin on August 31 on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, both leaders “underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties to reduce trade deficit.” “We have had conversations with the Chinese side on rare earths, etc, and it is something that is in the works,” Jaiswal said.

India-Afghanistan relations: Technical mission to become embassy The MEA said India’s technical mission in Kabul, operational since June 2022, will transition into a full-fledged embassy “in the next few days.” On questions about officially recognising the Taliban government, officials cited the visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India from October 9 to 15. During the visit, Muttaqi met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and representatives of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). Discussions included enhancing trade, expanding humanitarian assistance, development cooperation, and granting more visas to Afghan nationals. MEA on Afghanistan-Pakistan border tensions

On the recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the MEA said New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation. “Three things are clear – one, that Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Second, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures, and thirdly, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories,” Jaiswal said. India, he added, remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. MEA responds to UK sanctions on Nayara Energy On Wednesday, the UK government announced 90 new sanctions targeting Russia’s oil giants and Indian petroleum company Nayara Energy Limited, alleging it had imported billions of dollars’ worth of Russian crude in 2024.