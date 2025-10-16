Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh govt pitching for investments in textile, auto sectors

Uttar Pradesh govt pitching for investments in textile, auto sectors

Other sectors the government is working on include electric mobility, chemicals, electronics, services, for which it is eyeing big private investments

Bangladesh import ban, Indian textile industry, ITF, CMAI, Indian retailers, domestic sourcing, apparel imports, import duty, MSMEs, textile manufacturing
premium
As the world gradually shifts towards a 'China+1' strategy, UP plans to emerge as a preferred investment destination for multinational companies in the South Asian Region.
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up dedicated cells which will help develop sector specific industrial clusters for electronics, electric mobility and, textiles as part of its larger mission to become a $1 trillion economy.
 
Other sectors the government is working on include electric mobility, chemicals, electronics, services, for which it is eyeing big private investments.
 
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tasked 'Invest UP', a nodal industry interface, to set up dedicated cells for these sectors to align with the state’s long term development roadmap.
 
Under the ‘Invest UP’ mission, account managers have also been assigned to 814 Fortune 1000 companies. 
 
So far, 50 new MoUs have been signed, while discussions are ongoing with more than 280 companies
 
A dedicated Land Bank Cell will also be established to ensure that industrial land issues get prompt redressal.
 
As the world gradually shifts towards a ‘China+1’ strategy, UP plans to emerge as a preferred investment destination for multinational companies in the South Asian Region.
 
Currently, 219 companies — including firms from Japan, Korea and Taiwan — are actively pursuing investment opportunities in the state across different sectors.
 
UP saw the establishment of about 4,000 new factories in 2024–25, bringing the total number to around 27,000.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentprivate investment Indian Economy

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

