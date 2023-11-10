Rupee hits record low as dollar strengthens after Fed's hawkish comments

The rupee hit a lifetime low on Friday as the dollar strengthened after hawkish comments by Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) , which has intervened in the past to curb volatility, was not present on Friday, said currency dealers.

At 1:55 pm, the domestic currency was trading at Rs 83.40 per US dollar. The previous record low was Rs 83.29.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rupee might hit 83.50 per dollar that is in short supply in the market, said dealers.

“USD INR hit a fresh life time high of 83.32 as dollar shortage, and constant importer buying for various purposes propped the currency pair to 83.32 as RBI support seemed to have taken away. We could see the pair reaching 83.50 soon as buying continues and cash dollar crunch hits the market,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Some market participants said there might be a small halt at 83.50 per dollar before the Indian unit hits 84 per dollar.

The dollar strengthened after Federal Reserve members said that they are still not sure that interest rates are high enough to contain inflation in the US. “Markets digested the comments which sounded hawkish from FED policymakers aiding in the gains in the dollar,” said Ritesh Bhansali, director at Mecklai Financial Services in Mumbai.