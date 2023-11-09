Home / Economy / News / Customers in tier 2-3 cities drive Amazon India festive sale: Report

Customers in tier 2-3 cities drive Amazon India festive sale: Report

The festival season sale trend reflects consumer buying pattern in the country

ANIPress Trust of India New Delhi
AC led the growth for the appliances category with 2 times growth compared to rest of the appliances, the statement said

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

E-commerce firm Amazon India claimed to have registered 110 crore customer visits -- highest ever for the company during Great Indian Festival -- with 80 per cent of shoppers coming from tier 2 and 3 cities.

The company said that it recorded a rise in demand for premium products during the festival season sale which started from October 7.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been the biggest ever in history. We are humbled to be a part of customers' festivities and witnessed a record of more than 110 crores visits with over 15 lakh new customers shopping on Amazon India for the first time," Amazon India Consumer Business Country Manager Manish Tiwary said.

Amazon said that it received the highest single-day of Prime sign-ups, which is paid memberships, in the first 48 hours of sale. More than 65 per cent of Prime members who shopped during the festive season were from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns.

"This festive season, 80 per cent of our customers who shopped came from tier 2-3 cities reiterating our strong capabilities of delivering across all serviceable pin codes in India," Tiwary said.

The festival season sale trend reflects consumer buying pattern in the country.

In the premium segment, Amazon claimed to have sold 2.5 times more smartphones as compared to last year driven by affordability options such as "No Cost EMI" and exchange offers.

"Amongst all smartphones sold, 60 per cent were 5G-ready and 70 per cent of all smartphone orders came from tier 2 and below towns. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 achieved an all-time high in sales for large-screen TVs (55 inches & above) recording over 50 per cent higher sales than 2022," the company said.

The company said that 1 out of 4 purchases were made on EMI and 3 out of 4 products were sold on "No Cost EMIs".

Under the no-cost EMI scheme, customers either get a discount equal to the transaction fee and interest charges on purchase or the money is credited back to their account.

"We witnessed the highest ever demand observed for categories like jewellery, premium smart watches where new launches grew at almost 5 times," the statement said.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, growth of premium appliances including ACs, washing machines, and refrigerators among others was 2.5 times with over 45 per cent of the customers preferring to upgrade to premium appliances.

AC led the growth for the appliances category with 2 times growth compared to rest of the appliances, the statement said.

Amazon registered a 2 times spike in air fryers, 2 times in water purifiers, 1.6 times in outdoor sports products, 1.5 times in home workout equipment and a 1.3 times in healthier cooking options like triply stainless steel and cast-iron cookware during the GIF 2023 till November 8.

Also Read

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Moody's upgrades Tata Motors' ratings to Ba3; outlook remains positive

DPIIT to engage consultancy agency to draw reservation list for FTA talks

Decoupling of emissions and GDP not yet achieved: RBI deputy governor Patra

Over 100,000 small and mid-sized firms flout GST e-invoicing rules

Start warranty period from date of installation: Govt to white goods firms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :customersAmazon India

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story