Home / Finance / News / Rupee weakens due to persistent demand for dollar among importers

Rupee weakens due to persistent demand for dollar among importers

The rupee settled at 88.25 per dollar against the previous close of 87.85 per dollar

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee weakened by 0.4 per cent against the dollar on Monday due to persistent demand for dollars among importers. Additionally, traders unwound long positions after the rupee fell past 88 per dollar mark, which further weighed on the local currency.
 
The rupee settled at 88.25 per dollar against the previous close of 87.85 per dollar.
 
Market participants said that earlier optimism over the US move to reduce India’s tariff rates below 20 per cent had briefly strengthened the currency to 87.60 during the week. However, the gains were short-lived as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell equities and the currency. Some dollar-buying by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), possibly linked to maturing positions, also added pressure.
 
While FPI outflows appear to have moderated, the selling trend persists. A potential positive outcome from the India-US trade discussions could support the rupee towards 87.00 levels. The RBI, meanwhile, seems comfortable allowing market-driven adjustments without defending specific levels.
 
“The overall trend of FPIs to sell equity may have slowed but the selling continues. Only a positive aspect from the India-US trade deal could revive the rupee towards 87.00 level, with the RBI allowing the rupee not to hold on to any particular level. The rupee could gain only 1.20 per cent in the last few sessions before falling today. The closing was slightly higher than today’s low at 88.24. Continued uncertainty around US-India trade relations and global risk appetite are setting the broader tone for the rupee,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
While the pressure remains on the rupee, it has emerged as the best-performing Asian currency by appreciating 0.62 per cent in October so far. Vietnam Dong was the second best-performing currency with 0.47 per cent appreciation.
 
“The pressure is there, but intervention by the RBI has kept the rupee afloat. Now, there is expectation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which will help the rupee in the near term,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
In the current financial year so far, the rupee has depreciated by 3.12 per cent against the dollar while in the current calendar year, it has witnessed 2.98 per cent depreciation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio Payments Bank updates its website domain as per RBI guidelines

Govt plans to hike foreign investment cap in PSBs to 49%, says report

Premium

RBI likely to increase the number of NBFCs under upper layer list

LinkedIn clash: RBI economist accuses SBI of plagiarism in report

RBI proposes to allow banks to fund domestic, overseas acquisitions

Topics :Rupee vs dollarIndian rupeeIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story