Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Oil supplies from Russia surged after the G7's stringent sanctions, relegating traditional suppliers Iraq and Saudi Arabia to second and third place

If the US-led G7 nations thought that tightening the screws on supplies of Russian crude oil would hurt shipments of discounted fuel to India and China, they were mistaken. Russian crude supplies are turning what were initially opportunistic purchases into a permanent fixture for India. India imported 57 million barrels of Russian crude oil in March (1.8 million barrels a day), on a par with recor