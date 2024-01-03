Home / Economy / News / Russian oil imports drop on pricing, not due to payment woes: Hardeep Puri

Russian oil imports drop on pricing, not due to payment woes: Hardeep Puri

"There is no payment problem ... It is a pure function of the price at which our refineries will buy," Puri told a press conference

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas | Photo: WEF
Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's oil imports from Russia fell due to unattractive pricing and not because of payment problems, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"There is no payment problem ... It is a pure function of the price at which our refineries will buy," Puri told a press conference.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's December Russian oil imports fell to an 11-month low as five ships loaded with light sweet Sokol grade headed to other locations after the U.S. imposed sanctions on some vessels and shippers for not complying with the G7-fixed $60 per barrel price caps for oil at Russian ports.

"India's leadership has only one requirement that the Indian consumer gets the energy at the most economical price, without disruption," he said, adding on an average India buys 1.5 million barrels per day of Russian oil.

He said oil companies have not yet complained to him about facing any problems in settling payments for oil imports.

"If they (Russia) don't offer us (good) discount why would we buy from them," Puri said in Hindi, adding that new oil producers in far flung regions are willing to offer better discounts than Russia on crude sales.

He refused to elaborate on new suppliers that are offering better prices.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, has emerged as a top buyer of sea-borne Russian oil sold at a discount after Western entities retreated following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

He said the global markets have plenty of oil and there would be no supply constraints.

Also Read

India's vegetable oil imports up 16% at 16.71 mn tonnes in 2022-23 oil year

India's oil imports from Russia rebound in November on Diwali demand

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India may see lower savings from Russian oil in 2024 as discounts dip

India's Russian oil imports seen rising on lower prices: Govt official

Growth in Asia Pacific emerging markets to remain strong in 2024: Fitch

Ind-Ra ups FY24 GDP growth estimate to 6.7%, warns of fiscal challenges

India's Dec palm oil imports hit 4-month high as sun oil doubles-dealers

Why weather over the next few weeks determine India's rabi harvest health

Central banks have saved the world in the past. And will do so again

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RussiaOil importstradeimports

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story