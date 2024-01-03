Home / Economy / News / Ind-Ra ups FY24 GDP growth estimate to 6.7%, warns of fiscal challenges

Ind-Ra ups FY24 GDP growth estimate to 6.7%, warns of fiscal challenges

On inflation, the Ind-Ra report said it expects retail inflation to cool off to 5.1 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively, in the third and fourth quarter of this fiscal, respectively

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday revised India’s GDP growth estimate for FY24 to 6.7 per cent from 6.2 per cent projected earlier. The rating agency, however, said that meeting the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year would be challenging due to higher-than-budgeted revenue expenditure.

In its report, the rating agency said the upward revision in GDP growth projection for FY24 is due to the resilience of the Indian economy, which grew 7.6 per cent in 2QFY24, sustained government capex and deleveraged balance sheet of corporates and banking sector. The prospect of a new private corporate capex cycle along with sustained momentum in software services exports and remittances from the rest of the world despite global headwinds is the other factor for the higher projection, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Higher-than-budgeted revenue expenditure triggered through the first and likely second supplementary demand for grants in combination with lower-than-budgeted nominal GDP will push the fiscal deficit to 6 per cent of GDP, 10bp higher than budgeted 5.9 per cent,” it said.

The report said it expects retail inflation to cool off to 5.1 per cent and 4.7 per cent in the third and fourth quarters respectively of this financial year.

The rating agency also expects a pick-up in investment demand with green shoots visible in private capex. Ind-Ra expects gross fixed capital formation to grow 9.5 per cent in FY24.

“Fiscal challenges faced by the government mainly due to lower nominal GDP growth (9.6 per cent) than the budget assumption (10.5 per cent) may lead to lower capital expenditure by the union government and may also reflect in gross fixed capital formation growth in FY24,” the report said.

The rating agency also said that weaker global trade and economic growth are reflected in Indian export growth. While Indian merchandise exports declined 6.5 per cent year-on-year in April-November of FY24, services trade surplus grew 18.1 per cent for the same period.

The report also said that the current consumption demand is skewed in favour of the goods and services consumed largely by households belonging to the upper-income bracket. “Sustained real wage growth of the households belonging to the lower income bracket is an imperative for a sustainable and broad-based recovery in consumption demand,” the report said.

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Nov narrows to 50.7% at Rs 9.07 trillion: Govt

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Confident of meeting fiscal deficit, nominal GDP targets: DEA secy

India's Dec palm oil imports hit 4-month high as sun oil doubles-dealers

Why weather over the next few weeks determine India's rabi harvest health

Central banks have saved the world in the past. And will do so again

US national debt hits record $34 trn as Congress gears up for funding fight

Treasury income's contribution to bank P&L's in Q3 to be modest: Analysts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fiscal DeficitInd-RaIndia Ratings & ResearchGDP growthCapex

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story