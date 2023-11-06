Home / Economy / News / Russian oil price for India eased in September vs August: Govt data

Russian oil price for India eased in September vs August: Govt data

India bought Russian oil at an average price of about $81.7 per barrel, compared to about $86 per barrel in August

Reuters New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The average landed price of Russian oil for Indian refineries in September eased from August, according to Indian government data, indicating widening discounts.

Spot discounts for Russian crude in September started to widen as Indian refiners reduced purchases due to high prices and maintenance outages, Reuters reported in August.

India bought Russian oil at an average price of about $81.7 per barrel, compared to about $86 per barrel in August, according to Reuters' calculations based on the latest data posted on the Indian Trade Ministry's website.

Refiners in India mostly buy Russian oil on a delivered basis, with sellers arranging for shipping and insurance.

India depends on imports to meet more than 80% of its overall oil needs and rarely bought Russian oil in the past due to high transportation costs.

But it has become the biggest buyer of seaborne Russian crude as western nations shunned purchases from Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The data does not specify freight, insurance and other charges paid by the refiners but the purchase price is significantly above the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by G7 nations.

Russian oil has mostly traded above the price cap since mid-July, as discounts narrowed due to output cuts by OPEC+ producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The average price paid by India for Russian oil in September was lower than for barrels from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, which averaged $83.56 and $96.16, respectively, the data showed.

India imported about 1.42 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil in September, down around 9% from August, while imports from Iraq rose by about 8% to 918,000 bpd, the data showed.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Also Read

India's oil imports from Russia climb to new peak as buying limit nears

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

Can India continue with purchasing spree of Russian oil as discounts narrow

Nearly 50,000 Russian men died in conflict with Ukraine, shows report

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

No major fiscal impact from extended free food grain scheme: Report

No major fiscal impact from extended free food grain scheme: Centre

Fitch upgrades India's medium-term GDP growth projection to 6.2%

Fitch upgrades India's mid-term GDP growth forecast to 6.2% from 5.5%

DESH Bill explained: What it is and why the government may junk it

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Russia Oil productionIndia oil imports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story