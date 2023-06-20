Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said in a regulatory filing in late May that Tejas Networks, a Tata Group subsidiary, is a part of the consortium that BSNL has contracted to supply and service radio access network equipment.

BSNL is possibly turning the tide on its telecom business. The reasons are two developments including that of last week’s cabinet approval to give more airwaves to the government-run company. The other is the announcement by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium that it has received an advance purchase order valued at over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL to deploy a 4G network across India. TCS noted this in a regulatory filing in late May. Tejas Networks, a subsidiary of Tata Group, is a part of the consortium and will supply and service the radio access network equipment.