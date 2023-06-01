Home / Economy / News / Services exports in April rises by 7.5% on year to $25.84 billion

India's services exports in April rose 7.5% on year to $25.84 billion, while imports recorded a 3.1% decline to $13.63 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India showed

Reuters MUMBAI
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's services exports in April rose 7.5% on year to $25.84 billion, while imports recorded a 3.1% decline to $13.63 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Thursday.

According to the government's first preliminary estimates released mid-May, April services exports stood at $30.36 billion, while services imports totalled $16.50 billion.

The numbers could be further updated when final figures are published by the central bank as part of the country's overall quarterly balance of payments data.

 

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

Topics :services exportIndia economy

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

