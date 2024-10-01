Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Since withdrawal, 98% of Rs 2,000 notes have been returned, says RBI

Since withdrawal, 98% of Rs 2,000 notes have been returned, says RBI

The total value of notes of the denomination has reduced to Rs 7,117 crore from the Rs 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, the central bank said

2000 note
On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced a surprise decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said 98 per cent of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes have been returned since its May 2023 move to withdraw the currency notes.

The total value of notes of the denomination has reduced to Rs 7,117 crore from the Rs 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, the central bank said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"98 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," the RBI said.

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced a surprise decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes. The move was prompted on quality concerns and the denomination introduced after the demonetisation of November 2016 fulfilling its purpose.

The central bank said Rs 2,000 notes continue to be legal tender and can be exchanged at 19 issue offices of the RBI either physically or sent by post for a credit into bank accounts.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

97.9% of Rs 2,000 notes returned, Rs 7,261 cr worth notes still with public

97.92% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; Rs 7,409 cr worth still with public

RBI says 97.76% of Rs 2,000 currency notes returned to banking system

97.69% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned to banking system, says RBI

E-commerce order volumes grow 20% in first 4 days of festive season sale

Topics :Rs 2000 noters 2000DemonetisationDenomination

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story