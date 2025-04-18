Home / Economy / News / Sitharaman to assess RRB consolidation as 'One state-one RRB' takes effect

Sitharaman to assess RRB consolidation as 'One state-one RRB' takes effect

According to sources, the Finance Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with RRBs and review various issues including consolidation

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to review the implementation and progress of 'One state-one RRB' on May 6.

One state-one RRB will become a reality from May 1 with consolidation of 15 Regional Rural Banks across 11 states to achieve better operational efficiency and cost rationalisation.

With this fourth round of consolidation of regional rural banks (RRBs), the number would reduce to 28 from the existing 43.

According to sources, the Finance Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with RRBs and review various issues including consolidation.

RRBs in 11 states - Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan - are to be merged into one entity, for each of these to realise the goal of One state-one RRB.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Saptagiri Grameena Bank and Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank sponsored by Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and State Bank of India are to be amalgamated into a single RRB called as Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank.

Also Read

India to navigate global disruptions with policy agility: FM Sitharaman

Premium

FinMin sets Rs 17.31 trillion MSME lending target for PSBs in FY26

India bets on policy agility to beat global supply chain woes: Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Austrian firms to harness India opportunity

FM Sitharaman invites Austrian firms to invest in emerging sectors in India

In Uttar Pradesh, Baroda UP Bank, Aryavart Bank and Prathama UP Gramin Bank sponsored by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank will be amalgamated into Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank with its head office at Lucknow under the sponsorship of Bank of Baroda.

In case of West Bengal, Bangiya Gramin Vikash, Paschim Banga Gramin Bank and Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank sponsored by the Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank and Central Bank of India will be amalgamated into West Bengal Gramin Bank with its head office in Kolkata under the sponsorship of Punjab National Bank.

In Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan, two RRBs in each state would be merged into one.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's fiscal revenue falls 1.1% in Jan-Mar 2025 amid ongoing tariff war

Oilmeals export dip 21% to Rs 12,171 cr in FY25; volume falls 11%

DGTR issues final findings in 13 anti-dumping cases mostly against China

India plans to set new nuclear regulator amid the entry of private sector

Retail inflation at 6-year low a result of govt efforts: Finance ministry

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanRegional Rural BanksFinance minister

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story