Home / Economy / News / SME tracker: Strong demand to rev up growth for auto component SMEs

SME tracker: Strong demand to rev up growth for auto component SMEs

Exports to key destinations such as North America, however, are expected to be hit by US tariffs.

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to
premium
Margins had improved 20-30 basis points in FY25 as well due to strong demand and improved utilisation.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The auto component industry’s revenue is expected to increase 7-9 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) driven by a slew of factors.
 
With the recent goods and services tax (GST) cuts lowering vehicle prices, sales are expected to rise across segments and should also lead to premiumisation, thus spurring demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). 
 
The replacement and export markets will also support the industry as will a recovering economy, with a projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent. 
 

Also Read

Altman unveils trillion-dollar AI vision as OpenAI eyes massive expansion

US to scale back troop presence on NATO's eastern flank, says Romania

Allahabad HC acquits five in 2007 Rampur CRPF attack over probe lapses

Studds Accessories raises ₹137 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Fiscal policy strongly supportive of growth: RBI Deputy Guv Poonam Gupta

Exports to key destinations such as North America, however, are expected to be hit by US tariffs.
 
Sales to OEMs accounted for 72 per cent of the auto-component revenues with exports accounting for 15 per cent and the balance 13 per cent accounted by the replacement market in FY25.
 
In the milieu, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), accounting for 75-80 per cent of the industry by number of units, are expected to continue building on the strong performance of FY25 when robust OEM demand and increasing exports had buoyed revenue and profits, growing in line with the auto-component sector at 7-9 per cent. 
 
The replacement segment is projected to grow 5-7 per cent in FY26, around FY25’s 6 per cent mark, driven by economic growth and an expanding vehicle population and improving mobility. 
 
Manufacturer margins are likely to climb 20-30 basis points this financial year due to operational efficiencies and correction in input costs — the raw material index is expected to rise only 1-2 per cent coupled with players able to pass on price hikes to OEMs. 
 
Margins had improved 20-30 basis points in FY25 as well due to strong demand and improved utilisation.
 
The SME players are present across eight major clusters in the country. Pune, National Capital Region, and Chennai clusters are the largest in terms of units and revenue due to high-quality products and presence of major OEMs. The cluster-wise performance of auto component manufacturers is likely to vary based on segmental expertise and exposure to the export market with the Chennai, and Ludhiana cluster projected to outperform in FY26. Chennai will perform better due to its well diversified portfolio of vehicle manufacturers while healthy tractor demand will drive demand in the Ludhiana cluster.    Crisil Intelligence 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP govt raises sugarcane SAP by ₹30 per quintal for 2025-26 season

PHDCCI bats for concessional 15% tax rate for new manufacturing units

India to be steady lighthouse for global rough seas: PM Narendra Modi

EU team to visit India next week for 15th round talks on trade deal

Premium

Draft policy recasts labour ministry role from regulator to job facilitator

Topics :SME trackerCRISIL SME TRACKERCRISIL SME TRACKER MSMEs

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story