Reintroduce 15% tax for new manufacturing units, rationalise GST: PHDCCI

To boost India’s global manufacturing competitiveness and simplify tax administration, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has urged the Finance Ministry to reintroduce the 15 per cent concessional corporate tax rate for new manufacturing units and rationalise key provisions under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to improve ease of doing business.

Industry body seeks revival of concessional corporate tax

In a pre-Budget meeting with Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava on Wednesday, the chamber said the concessional tax regime under Section 115BAB of the Income Tax Act, which expired in March 2024, should be revived to attract fresh investments aligned with India’s “China-plus-one” strategy. The scheme, introduced in 2019, saw limited uptake due to the pandemic and a global demand slowdown.

“A concessional tax rate of 15 per cent would serve as a major incentive for foreign companies to set up subsidiaries in India and invest in manufacturing units. This could help drive economic growth, create jobs, and position India as a global manufacturing hub,” the chamber said in its submission. Call for R&D deduction and rationalisation of income tax slabs To encourage innovation-led growth, PHDCCI recommended reinstating the weighted deduction of 150 per cent for research and development (R&D) expenditure under Section 35, which was discontinued in 2020. The chamber said the measure would help India become a hub for high-value manufacturing and technology exports.

It also sought rationalisation of individual and partnership tax rates, arguing that while corporate tax cuts have improved collections and compliance, individuals still face an effective rate of up to 39 per cent in the top bracket, and partnership firms are taxed at 30 per cent plus surcharge. PHDCCI proposed a three-tier personal income tax regime — 20 per cent for income up to ₹30 lakh, 25 per cent for ₹30–50 lakh, and 30 per cent beyond ₹50 lakh — to ease the burden on the middle class and stimulate consumption. GST reform proposals to reduce litigation and improve compliance

On the indirect tax front, the chamber called for amendments to the GST law to reduce disputes and ease compliance for genuine taxpayers. It recommended amending Section 11A of the Central GST (CGST) Act to allow refunds of taxes paid before retrospective exemptions, similar to provisions in Central Excise and Customs laws. “For instance, Notification No. 11/2025-CT (dated September 17, 2025) regularised certain such supplies. However, unlike Section 11C of the Central Excise Act and Section 28A of the Customs Act, Section 11A does not allow refunds of taxes paid (whether under protest or as pre-deposit) before the exemption. This omission creates an uneven playing field for compliant taxpayers,” the chamber said.

Industry urges easing of input tax credit rules PHDCCI also sought removal of the input tax credit (ITC) reversal condition under Section 15(3)(b)(ii) of the CGST Act for post-supply discounts, calling it an “impractical” burden on suppliers who have no control over the recipient’s credit utilisation. Further, it urged that ITC denial under Section 16(2)(c) be permitted only after recovery mechanisms against defaulting suppliers have been exhausted. Among other recommendations, the chamber suggested: Allowing ITC on motor vehicles, rent-a-cab, and warehouse construction used in business by amending Section 17(5). Withdrawing Notifications 8/2017 and 10/2017 imposing IGST on ocean freight under reverse charge, in line with the Supreme Court’s Mohit Minerals judgment.