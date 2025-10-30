Home / Markets / IPO / Studds Accessories raises ₹137 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Studds Accessories raises ₹137 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

As per the circular, Studds Accessories has finalised the allocation of 23,35,836 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹585 per share, aggregating to about ₹136.64 crore

initial public offering, IPO
The IPO will comprise only an offer for sale (OFS), with the promoter group and other shareholders offloading 77.86 lakh shares.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 12:25 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Helmets manufacturer Studds Accessories on Wednesday said it has raised nearly Rs 137 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor investor round saw participation from HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Edelweiss MF, ITI MF, Kedaraa Capital Public Markets Fund I, Carnelian India Amritkaal Fund, Pinebridge India Equity Fund, and Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, Studds Accessories has finalised the allocation of 23,35,836 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 585 per share, aggregating to about Rs 136.64 crore.

Out of the total anchor allocation, 18,55,346 equity shares, or 79.43 per cent, of the total were allotted to six domestic mutual funds across 10 schemes, collectively amounting to about Rs 108.37 crore.

The company's Rs 455 crore IPO is scheduled to open on October 30 and conclude on November 3. The firm has set a price band of Rs 557-585 per share, valuing it at around Rs 2,300 crore at the upper end of the range.

The IPO will comprise only an offer for sale (OFS), with the promoter group and other shareholders offloading 77.86 lakh shares.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, Studds will not receive any proceeds, and all funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Founded in 1975, Studds designs, manufactures, markets, and sells two-wheeler helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, as well as a range of motorcycle accessories, including luggage, gloves, rain suits, riding jackets, eyewear, and helmet locks.

While Studds caters to the mass and mid-market segments, SMK, launched in 2016, targets premium motorcyclists.

The company's products are sold across India and exported to over 70 countries, with key markets spanning the Americas, Asia (excluding India), Europe, and other regions. It also manufactures helmets for international brands such as Jay Squared LLC (sold under the Daytona brand in the United States) and O'Neal, which are distributed across Europe, the US, and Australia.

The company supplies products to leading motorcycle OEMs, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda Cars India, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Eicher Motors (Royal Enfield), and India Yamaha Motor.

It also caters to government and institutional buyers, such as the Central Police Canteens and the Canteen Stores Department.

The public issue will be managed by IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities, with shares expected to list on the stock exchanges on November 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI's alternative investment funds invest ₹100 cr in Lenskart ahead of IPO

boAt parent files updated DRHP with Sebi; cuts issue size to ₹1,500 crore

Studds Accessories IPO: Long-term growth, premium push; should you apply?

Lenskart IPO opens Oct 31: Know key strengths, risks before you invest

India's $200 million-an-hour IPO boom highlights rise of local investors

Topics :IPOStock Market NewsMarketsAnchor investors

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story