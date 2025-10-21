Draft policy recasts labour ministry role from regulator to job facilitator

Earlier this month, the Union labour ministry released the draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 - the first ever national labour and employment policy. In doing so, it also seeks to make a paradigm shift in India’s labour governance: the labour ministry will now be reimagined as an 'employment facilitator' instead of the regulatory role it has traditionally played.

The draft policy, which is open for public consultation and feedback, envisages a technology-driven, worker-centric framework - anchored in universal social security, artificial intelligence (AI)-based job matching, and digital compliance - aimed at transforming India’s fragmented labour ecosystem into an integrated, transparent, and future-ready workforce.

The move comes at a time when India’s labour market is experiencing deep structural shifts driven by digitalisation, green transitions, and new employment models such as gig & platform work. The new policy looks to build a unified framework integrating social protection, skilling, occupational safety, and technology-led governance with the National Career Service (NCS) portal, which itself evolving as India’s digital public infrastructure for employment and serving as the technological backbone for inclusive job matching, credential verification, and skill alignment. “The vision of Shram Shakti Niti 2025 is to create an inclusive, fair, and resilient labour ecosystem that upholds dignity, fosters productivity, and ensures access to decent work for every worker. It seeks to make India’s workforce future-ready by enabling continuous skilling and integrating sustainability and digital transformation into the core of employment generation. Hence, it aligns with the larger national goal of achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where growth is people centric,” a ministry official told Business Standard.

What the overhaul entails The draft Shram Shakti Neeti envisions a labour ecosystem by 2047 that will ensure the creation of millions of green and decent jobs, near-zero workplace fatalities, universal worker registration and social-security portability, increased female labour-force participation, sharp reduction in informality through digital compliance, AI-driven labour-governance capacity in all states and a fully converged One Nation Integrated Workforce ecosystem. “By integrating key national databases such as EPFO, ESIC, e-Shram, and NCS into a unified Labour Stack, the policy envisions an inclusive and interoperable digital ecosystem that supports lifelong learning, social protection, and income security,” the labour ministry had said in a statement earlier this month.

The draft policy also seeks to implement national safety and health standards at workplaces by using modern inspection tools, risk-based audits, and digital reporting systems to strengthen compliance. “By fostering a culture of prevention and accountability, the policy aims to reduce accidents [at workplace], enhance morale, and raise productivity,” the draft policy reads. Sumit Kumar, chief strategy officer, TeamLease Services says the draft policy is an important milestone in the country's labour ecosystem as the job market is transforming rapidly with the advent of new-age technologies like AI and machine learning, among others. “The draft showcases the changed realities of the job market. The thrust on being a facilitator rather than being a regulator is important as industries are looking for ease in doing business. The use of digital tools will enable compliance norms to be easily adhered to by the industry. Similarly, the focus on formalisation will ensure that workers are able to earn decent living, which in turn will catalyse growth,” he said.

Taking a graded approach The draft document also notes that the new policy will be implemented in three phases, with a monitoring mechanism to track progress on goals and timelines set for each. Phase 1 (2025-2027) will focus on institutional setup and social-security integration while Phase II (2027–2030) will work towards the nationwide rollout of a Universal Social Security Account, skill-credit systems, and district-level Employment Facilitation Cells. Phase III, which will operate beyond 2030 to 2047, will undertake consolidation of all related initiatives. Under the policy, a three-tier structure will be set up for smooth implementation with an inter-ministerial body at the Centre named as National Labour and Employment Policy Implementation Council (NLPI) and to be chaired by the labour minister. State labour missions will ensure contextual implementation and coordination, while District Labour Resource Centres (DLRCs) will serve as single-window hubs for worker registration, job matching, skilling, start-up incubation, and grievance redressal.

The draft policy also supports just and inclusive green transitions by reskilling affected workers, promoting innovation in low-carbon industries, and creating new livelihoods in sustainable sectors. Concerns remain, silence on labour codes The more critical issue, however, is that is no clarity on the fate of the labour codes - Code on Wages, the Code on Social Security, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, and the Industrial Relations Code - given that many of the draft policy's objectives overlap with them. Had the labour codes been implemented by now, there would have been a roadmap and legislative backing to achieve these objectives.

Given the lack of a timeline for notifying the codes, the Centre had earlier this year signalled a change in strategy by asking states and Union Territories (UTs) to amend their own labour laws to align with the new codes. The Shram Shakti policy, however, is quiet on what happens to the labour codes if the new policy is implemented, and how it would mesh with states' interests. Labour economist KR Shyam Sundar highlights the lack of a roadmap as the biggest stumbling block in the implementation of what he calls "lofty" policy objectives. Nonetheless, he stressed that the move to formulate a national labour policy is laudable since much remains to be done despite the liberalisation reforms of the Nineties.

“For example, if we look at the objective to reduce workplace fatalities to zero, then we have to first understand that there is not even a proper official count of the workplace fatalities. India has not even ratified many international conventions that deal with industrial accidents. Not only are many sectors of the economy outside the purview of the current laws that regulate workplace conditions, but the sectors that are covered are also not properly administered due to shortage of enforcement staff. Hence, the government should come up with a comprehensive plan as to how it will achieve all its lofty objectives,” Sundar said.