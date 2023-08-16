Home / Economy / News / Southern states hold nearly 30% of toll collected on national highways

Southern states hold nearly 30% of toll collected on national highways

They account for 19.85 per cent the total length of such roads across the country

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The five southern states of India contribute nearly a third of the toll revenue collected on national highways, despite accounting for just under a fifth of the total road length.

According to a recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, these states have around 27,000 kilometres of roads. This figure represents 19.85 per cent of the total 136,000 kilometres across the country as of March 2021. The CAG, as an audit body, examines whether public funds are being collected and used appropriately. It conducted an audit of the southern highways and issued a note in August 2023.

The statistics revealed that the total toll revenue collected was over Rs 26,000 crore as of March 2021. Of this, the southern states accounted for nearly Rs 7,500 crore, or 28.64 per cent. Notably, toll revenues have been on the rise despite the pandemic's impact. The all-India collection stood at Rs 24,396.19 crore in the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 21,948.13 crore in the financial year 2017-18 (chart 1).

Andhra Pradesh experienced the fastest growth during this period, with toll revenues growing by 31 per cent between the financial years 2017-18 and 2020-21. In contrast, Telangana saw growth of 22 per cent. Tamil Nadu had the highest collections, but growth there was only 4 per cent. The other southern states of Karnataka and Kerala also recorded single-digit growth, ranging between 6-8 per cent (chart 2).

Source: Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India
on Toll Operations of National Highways Authority of India in Southern India
Note: Report released in August 2023.        
         
(in crore Rs.)        
Name of the State 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21
Tamil Nadu 2,345.92 2,502.89 2,650.00 2,440.95
Karnataka 1,720.38 1,866.88 1,892.51 1,831.41
Andhra Pradesh 1,496.57 1,453.55 1,778.57 1,957.46
Telangana 854.6 942.09 1,016.48 1,043.21
Kerala 167.76 180.36 200.36 181.93
         



Also Read

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Raj CM clears packages for 7 projects to boost investment of Rs 24,681 cr

Centre will 'intensify' efforts to control inflation: TV Somanathan

Exports to UK holding up among top 10 destinations of Indian exports

Union cabinet approves rail expansion projects worth Rs 32,000 crore

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

Topics :toll collectionNational Highways

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story