Southern states hold nearly 30% of toll collected on national highways

| Source: Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India
on Toll Operations of National Highways Authority of India in Southern India
|Note: Report released in August 2023.
|(in crore Rs.)
|Name of the State
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|Tamil Nadu
|2,345.92
|2,502.89
|2,650.00
|2,440.95
|Karnataka
|1,720.38
|1,866.88
|1,892.51
|1,831.41
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,496.57
|1,453.55
|1,778.57
|1,957.46
|Telangana
|854.6
|942.09
|1,016.48
|1,043.21
|Kerala
|167.76
|180.36
|200.36
|181.93
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300 renews automatically
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.