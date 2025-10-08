Home / Economy / News / Gold loan market to hit ₹15 trn in FY26, a year ahead of forecast: ICRA

Gold loan market to hit ₹15 trn in FY26, a year ahead of forecast: ICRA

ICRA says organised gold loan market to grow faster amid record gold prices, rising NBFC participation, and slowing demand for unsecured loans

gold-loan
The gold loan book of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is projected to grow at 30–35 per cent in FY26, driven by elevated gold prices and a slower growth trend in unsecured loan products, which typically target similar borrower segments.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With gold prices scaling new highs, credit rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said the organised gold loan (GL) market is likely to reach the ₹15 trillion mark in the current financial year (FY26) — a year earlier than previously estimated.
 
ICRA now expects the market size to rise further to ₹18 trillion by FY27, supported by strong demand trends and an expanding lender base.
 
The gold loan book of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is projected to grow at 30–35 per cent in FY26, driven by elevated gold prices and a slower growth trend in unsecured loan products, which typically target similar borrower segments.
 
The agency said that diversification by lenders into the gold loan segment, combined with the sizeable unorganised gold holdings across households, offers strong visibility for achieving this growth.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee settles at new closing low of 88.80 amid FPI outflows, RBI intervenes

India on track to achieve 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030: Joshi

India's outbound FDI moderates to $4.41 bn in September, shows RBI data

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

Taking stock of US govt shutdown's impact on trade deal talks, says Goyal

Topics :commodity tradingGold PricesSilver Prices

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story