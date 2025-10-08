Gold loan market to hit ₹15 trn in FY26, a year ahead of forecast: ICRA

With gold prices scaling new highs, credit rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said the organised gold loan (GL) market is likely to reach the ₹15 trillion mark in the current financial year (FY26) — a year earlier than previously estimated.

ICRA now expects the market size to rise further to ₹18 trillion by FY27, supported by strong demand trends and an expanding lender base.

The gold loan book of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is projected to grow at 30–35 per cent in FY26, driven by elevated gold prices and a slower growth trend in unsecured loan products, which typically target similar borrower segments.