States chase reforms away from limelight as deregulation gathers pace

The task force seeks to remove archaic and redundant compliance requirements and streamline the regulatory architecture while enabling consistency and predictability across states. Digitisation and integrating states’ regulatory ecosystems with the national single-window system are also priorities of the task force.
The action points include simplifying and digitising the process of land-use change, amending building regulations to reduce land loss in industrial parks, giving third parties a larger role in building approvals, removing prohibitions on women from working in certain “hazardous” industries, allowing night-time employment for women in all occupations, and simplifying the approval and renewal of factory licences.
States are also encouraged to go beyond the template of reforms.