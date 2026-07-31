States chase reforms away from limelight as deregulation gathers pace

They translated into close to 830 specific steps to be taken by states on reform and deregulation. As of January this year, more than three-fourths have been achieved, said the person quoted above.

“That achievement also includes implementation in states ruled by parties not in the National Democratic Alliance (the formation in power at the Centre and in many states). That has been made possible because these reforms are implemented away from the limelight and states recognise the link between ease of doing business and development,” said the person.