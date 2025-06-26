Home / Economy / News / States to spend ₹1 trn on pre-poll sops to women in FY26: Crisil report

States to spend ₹1 trn on pre-poll sops to women in FY26: Crisil report

The social sector spends used to be in the range of 1.4-1.6 per cent of GSDP between fiscals 2019 and 2024, and climbed up to 2 per cent last fiscal

Women labourers
States' spending on social sector schemes will be at an elevated 2 per cent of GSDP. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Top 18 states will spend Rs 1 trillion on pre-poll sops to women this fiscal, Crisil Ratings said on Thursday.

States' spending on social sector schemes will be at an elevated 2 per cent of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in FY26 and is likely to impact capital expenditure, it added.

The social sector spends used to be in the range of 1.4-1.6 per cent of GSDP between fiscals 2019 and 2024, and climbed up to 2 per cent last fiscal, the rating agency said.

"This fiscal (FY26), the elevated spending will result in high revenue deficit, thereby limiting the flexibility of the states to undertake higher capital outlays," the agency said.

The analysis includes 18 top states accounting for over 90 per cent of aggregate GSDP of all states, and added that social sector spends includes revenue expenditure for welfare of backward classes, women, children and labour, as well as assistance to certain demographics in the form of social security pensions.

Its senior director Anuj Sethi said the overall expenditure across states will come at Rs 2.3 trillion, and of this, Rs 1 trillion is towards direct benefit transfers (DBT) to women primarily as "election commitments".

It may be recalled that concerns were raised about the impact of the pre-poll sops to women, and with the electoral success of such schemes, a larger number of governments were feared to announce similar measures.

Crisil said such tendencies will make this a key monitorable factor going ahead.

"Over the past few years, several key states that have gone to the polls have introduced or increased allocations to DBT schemes. With upcoming elections in...(some) states, a rise in DBT, as part of election commitments, is possible and remains a key monitorable," it said.

The agency said the increase in social welfare expenses over FY25 and FY26 is not estimated to be uniform across the states, with half of the analysed states expected to see a significant surge in these expenses, while the remaining are likely to see these spending at relatively stable levels or see a modest increase.

While the social welfare expenses are inching up significantly, there is a wide gap between the rise in revenue expenditure and revenue receipts for the states over the two fiscal, it added.

The overall revenue expenditure is budgeted to log a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13-14 per cent between fiscals 2025 and 2026, while revenue receipts grew a slower 6.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) last fiscal and are expected to increase 6-8 per cent YoY this fiscal.

Its director Aditya Jhaver explained that a rise in revenue deficit normally results in state governments reducing capital outlay to maintain their fiscal stability.

Last fiscal, capital outlay grew a meagre 6 per cent on-year (as against a CAGR of 11 per cent over 5 years ended fiscal 2024) as revenue deficit ballooned almost 90 per cent on-year, he said.

"If this trend continues this fiscal, it could constrain states' capital outlay, which has a higher multiplier effect and can stimulate increased investment in the economy," Jhaver said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FinMin may restore dividend deductions for 22% corporate tax regime

RBI bulletin: India's economic activity 'resilient' amid global flux

Icra retains India's FY26 GDP forecast at 6.2% despite rising global risks

CBDT unlikely to offer tax relief for foreign data centres soon: Report

India's economy resilient amidst global uncertainties: RBI Bulletin

Topics :Crisil ratingsGSDPwelfare schemes

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story