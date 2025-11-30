Statsguru: Labour pain may give birth to a new era with new Codes

The government has made four labour Codes effective from November 21, covering wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety. These codes consolidated 29 existing labour laws. However, the full implementation of these Codes would depend on the introduction of rules, regulations, and forms by the Centre and states. The government claims these reforms will enhance workers’ welfare, including women and gig workers’, and strengthen and make more resilient industries.

Annual wages per worker rose 1.3 times, while the factory output was up 1.7 times in the six years ended 2023. Labour income, including social security and income of the self-employed, also rose 1.7 percentage points in proportion to the country’s gross domestic product during the period.