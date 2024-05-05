Statsguru: Optimism about growth of India's commercial services exports

The last decade saw a growth rate of 8.7 per cent, which made India one of the fastest-growing exporters of commercial services.





However, recent trends show a decline in growth rates. The monthly services export figures for March 2024 came in at $30 billion, a 1.3 per cent year-on-year dip. Overall, exports went up by 4.9 per cent in the financial year, the slowest pace in three years.

India’s commercial services exports increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent during this period to over $340 billion, while the global growth was around 5.5 per cent, noted a recently released report by global financial services major Goldman Sachs. It will touch $800 billion by 2030, according to estimates in the report, suggesting a CAGR of 12.8 per cent.