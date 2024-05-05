Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Optimism about growth of India's commercial services exports

Statsguru: Optimism about growth of India's commercial services exports

The last decade saw a growth rate of 8.7 per cent, which made India one of the fastest-growing exporters of commercial services

Premium
Anoushka Sawhney
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s commercial services exports increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent during this period to over $340 billion, while the global growth was around 5.5 per cent, noted a recently released report by global financial services major Goldman Sachs. It will touch $800 billion by 2030, according to estimates in the report, suggesting a CAGR of 12.8 per cent.


The last decade saw a growth rate of 8.7 per cent, which made India one of the fastest-growing exporters of commercial services.


However, recent trends show a decline in growth rates. The monthly services export figures for March 2024 came in at $30 billion, a 1.3 per cent year-on-year dip. Overall, exports went up by 4.9 per cent in the financial year, the slowest pace in three years.

An April 2024 study in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monthly bulletin noted that long-term growth rates have been rising, helped by infrastructural developments and technological advancements. Globally, India ranks second in terms of comparative advantage in a key sub-segment of services exports—telecommunication, computer and information services. The country’s digital services exports reached $257.1 billion in 2023, grabbing a larger global share according to World Trade Organization data.


In other segments, such as transport and travel services, the country holds the 10th and 14th positions, respectively, according to the RBI analysis. Business and management consultancy and public relations services form the largest share. Engineering services are the second-biggest component.


The emergence of India as a favourable destination for global capability centres (GCCs) has helped services. Engineering research and development accounted for around half of GCC revenues as of 2022-23.


While the big cities dominate the GCC landscape, many smaller ones are making their presence felt.


The RBI’s analysis suggested creating a relevant policy framework in artificial intelligence and working on digitalisation and foreign direct investment to maintain growth.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Statsguru: Inequality to disease burden, words of caution for world economy

Statsguru: Six charts show rising India's foreign exchange reserves

Statsguru: Six charts explain India's food divide and higher inflation

Statsguru: Falling foreign ownership in booming Indian stock market

Statsguru: Record tax filings indicate potential growth challenges ahead

India urges ADB not to overlook its focus on growth, shared prosperity

Met coal imports from Russia up nearly three-fold in last 3 financial years

ECI's nod taken before lifting ban on onion exports amid MCC: Report

Govt lifts ban on onion exports, sets floor price with 40% export duty

Mizoram records 52% growth in GST collection in April, says CM Lalduhoma

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian exportsServices ExportsStatsGuruCharticle

First Published: May 05 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story