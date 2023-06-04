Statsguru: Six charts explain RBI's annual earnings report for FY23

Central banks across the world have expanded balance sheets to support their economies during this time. Many are now looking to reverse the process. The RBI has managed to navigate the resultant volatility in global financial markets. It recorded a 47 per cent rise in income for FY23, ending the year with Rs 2.35 trillion in earnings. This year’s number was higher than in FY19, which had the tailwind of excess risk provision writeback (chart 2).

India’s central bank posted over Rs 2 trillion in earnings. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came out with its annual report last week, showing that the balance sheet had continued to expand in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), though at a slower rate. It grew 2.5 per cent over the previous year to Rs 63.4 trillion. It is over 50 per cent larger than the pre-pandemic period (chart 1).