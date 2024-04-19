Home / Economy / News / Growth momentum provides RBI policy space to focus on price stability: Das

Growth momentum provides RBI policy space to focus on price stability: Das

MPC member Jayanth R Varma, however, had advocated a reduction in the repo rate by 25 basis points as "high interest rates entail a growth sacrifice"

Five of the six MPC members had voted for the status quo in the policy rate. (PTI: Photo/Shashank Parade)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
The strong growth momentum and the GDP projections for 2024-25 give the RBI a policy space to unwaveringly focus on price stability, Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed while voting for a status quo in the interest rate earlier this month.

The Reserve Bank had maintained status-quo on the benchmark lending rate (repo) at 6.5 per cent since February 2023 on concerns over inflation after the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) earlier this month.

The central bank on Friday released the minutes of the meeting.
 
" The gains in disinflation achieved over last two years have to be preserved and taken forward towards aligning the headline inflation to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis," he said, according to the minutes.
 
Five of the six MPC members had voted for the status quo in the policy rate.
 
MPC member Jayanth R Varma, however, had advocated a reduction in the repo rate by 25 basis points as "high interest rates entail a growth sacrifice". 

Topics :RBIMPC

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

