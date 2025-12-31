Home / Economy / News / Sugar production surges 23.4% to 11.83 million tonnes in Oct-Dec: NFCSF

Sugar production surges 23.4% to 11.83 million tonnes in Oct-Dec: NFCSF

Sugar output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest sugar producing state, increased to 3.56 million tonnes during October-December period of 2025-26 season from 3.26 million tonnes in the year-ago

Sugar mill
Sugar mill
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:44 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's sugar production rose 23.43 per cent to 11.83 million tonnes in the first three months of the ongoing 2025-26 season on sharp rise in Maharashtra output, cooperative body NFCSF said on Wednesday.

Sugar production stood at 9.56 million tonnes in the year-ago period, while the total output remained 26.18 million tonnes in the entire 2024-25 season (October-September).

As on December 31, around 499 mills crushed 134 million tonnes of sugarcane, achieving a sugar output of 11.8 million tonnes at an average sugar recovery of 8.83 per cent, National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) said in a statement.

Sugar output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest sugar producing state, increased to 3.56 million tonnes during October-December period of 2025-26 season from 3.26 million tonnes in the year-ago.

Sugar output in Maharashtra, the country's second largest producer, rose 63 per cent to 4.87 million tonnes from 2.99 million tonnes, while that of Karnataka, the output rose to 2.21 million tonnes from 2.05 million tonnes in the said period.

Sugar output in Gujarat rose to 2,85,000 tonnes, Bihar 1,95,000 tonnes and Uttarakhand at 1,30,000 tonnes in the said period. NFCSF has pegged 31.5 million tonnes sugar output for the 2025-26 season, excluding 3.5 million tonne diversion for ethanol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre's fiscal deficit at 62.3% of FY26 BE in April-November; capex up 28%

Consumers drive quick commerce, food delivery sales on New Year's Eve

Premium

Datanomics: India's trade diversification remains a mixed bag so far

Premium

2026 to bring data, policy, tax changes; labour codes, CBAM to take effect

Centre notifies revised draft rules for labour codes, seeks responses

Topics :sugar productionSugar producing statesUP sugar production

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story