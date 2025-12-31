Ministry notifies Labour Codes draft rules, seeks feedback within 45 days

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday notified the revised draft rules for the four new Labour Codes, providing clarity on certain provisions such as gratuity payments and retrenchment of workers.

When were the draft rules notified and what is the consultation timeline?

The four new Codes were implemented on November 21, followed by consultations with stakeholders before pre-publishing the draft rules on December 31. The government has called upon concerned stakeholders for objections and suggestions for a period of 30 to 45 days, which will be considered while finalising the rules, according to notifications published on the labour ministry’s website.

After this period of consultations, the government will notify the finalised rules to meet the labour ministry’s target of making the provisions of the Codes fully effective from April 1, 2026. What clarifications do the draft rules provide on gratuity and wages? The draft rules provide clarification on certain issues raised by industry stakeholders in previous consultations, including the calculation of gratuity payments. Experts said the draft rules will help clear doubts employers have been waiting for. “The Code on Social Security rules specify that gratuity will be calculated on ‘wages’ last drawn, excluding components such as annual performance-linked pay, medical reimbursements, stock options, and meal vouchers. This clarification will help organisations estimate their gratuity liability more effectively,” said Puneet Gupta, Partner at EY India.

What happens to existing rules until final notification? An FAQ published by the ministry has clarified that the old rules will remain in force till the final notification of the new rules under the Code, to the extent these are in line with the Codes. The FAQs also give clarity on the definition of wages and the calculation of gratuity payments. Business Standard previously reported that companies are worried about a potential rise in compliance costs under the new Codes and have sought clarifications from the government on definitional confusion over wages and gratuity. How could compliance costs and implementation vary across states?

“Compliance costs for organised employers will rise in the short term because of expanded reporting, registration of gig and platform workers, and higher social security linkage, but in my view this is more a compliance reallocation than a net cost explosion, especially for companies already digitised,” said Keyur D Gandhi, managing partner at Gandhi Law Associates. Since labour is a concurrent subject, implementation of the laws after April 1, 2026 will depend on state governments and is likely to vary given lack of uniformity in infrastructure and state machinery. “The real burden shifts decisively to states, which must now build IT systems, fund welfare boards, and enforce uniform standards despite differing administrative capacities, making uneven implementation almost inevitable,” Gandhi added.

How do the Labour Codes address overlaps with legacy laws? The four new Labour Codes aim to consolidate 29 existing labour laws to make compliance and regulation easier. Lawyers and legal experts had previously been worried about overlaps of the new Codes with these existing laws. After the notification of the draft rules, experts said some of these issues have been resolved. “Importantly, overlaps with legacy laws, EPF, ESI, Contract Labour and state welfare statutes, have been consciously clarified through express subsuming provisions, reducing litigation risk that plagued the 2019 drafts, though transitional disputes are unavoidable,” Gandhi added.