New Year's Eve drives quick commerce surge as demand spikes on apps

On New Year’s Eve (December 31), consumers increasingly turned to quick commerce (qcom) and food delivery platforms, with sales volumes seeing a noticeable uptick as demand rose significantly ahead of the celebrations.

Why did grapes trend on quick commerce platforms on December 31?

Sharing insights on social media, Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli said the search for grapes spiked throughout the day. “Today, Instamart saw 235,000 searches for grapes in the first half of the day, with searches starting as early as 5 am,” he said. In all, the searches for grapes on Instamart rose 78 times compared to usual days.

Not just on Instamart, on the qcom platform Zepto, even on December 30, there was a sharp spike in grape purchases. A company spokesperson said, “We have seen a three times demand in grapes this year on December 30.” Grapes were one of the top searched items as consumers followed a global ritual of eating 12 grapes at midnight, symbolising luck for each month of the year. What fee waivers did Instamart and Zepto offer ahead of New Year’s Eve? While Instamart waived delivery, handling, and surge fees on orders above ₹199, Zepto removed all fees on orders exceeding ₹149.

Which categories saw strong growth on Instamart? On overall trends on qcom, Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer of Instamart, said categories such as party supplies, gifting essentials, snacks and beverages, beauty, personal care and grooming, and items such as grapes saw high growth on the platform. “As we head into New Year’s Eve, we are seeing strong momentum nationwide. What began as a Tier-I convenience is becoming urban utility infrastructure, with strong growth coming from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. New Year’s Eve once again surprises us with orders beyond essentials as Indian consumers turn to quick commerce platforms for every kind of need,” he said in a statement.