2026 to bring data, policy, tax changes; labour codes, CBAM to take effect

The EU’s CBAM, aimed at preventing ‘carbon leakage’, will kick-in from January 2026. It is a tool to put a fair price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon intensive goods that are entering the EU. This means that imports of more than 50 tonnes of cement, iron and steel, aluminum, fertiliser, electricity and hydrogen will require an authorisation during the time of import. The transitional phase had kicked in from October 1, 2023. The measure, however, is not India-specific and will be applicable to all countries.