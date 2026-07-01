Sunil Mittal honoured with Leadership Award at USISPF Leadership Summit

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, received the 2026 Leadership Award on Tuesday from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) for his contributions to strengthening economic ties between India and North America.

The award was presented during the IX USISPF Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, DC. The event celebrated the US-India commercial partnership ahead of America's 250th Independence Day, bringing together government officials and industry leaders from both countries.

USISPF recognised Mittal for transforming India's telecommunications landscape through Bharti Enterprises. Accepting the honour via a video message, Mittal expressed his gratitude for the recognition and congratulated his fellow awardees: Christopher T Calio, chairman and chief executive officer of RTX, and V Prem Watsa, chairman and chief executive officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings.