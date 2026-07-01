GST collections rise 13.9% in June, driven by robust import revenues

Net and gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 11.2 per cent and 13.9 per cent year-on-year, respectively, in June, with the increase driven largely by robust revenues from imports even as domestic collections remained subdued.

Net GST collections, after adjusting for refunds, rose to ₹1.62 trillion, while gross collections increased to ₹1.95 trillion, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Gross domestic GST revenue increased 6.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.35 trillion, while gross revenue from imports surged 34.6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore, accounting for a significant share of the overall increase.

ALSO READ: Nine years of GST: How one tax reshaped India's indirect tax system After adjusting for refunds, net domestic GST revenue grew just 2.6 per cent to ₹1.17 trillion, reflecting muted growth in underlying domestic transactions. In contrast, net GST revenue from imports jumped 42.2 per cent to ₹45,370 crore, underscoring the strong contribution of customs collections.