Home / Economy / News / Sustainable finance will foster economic growth: Deputy Guv Swaminathan J

Sustainable finance will foster economic growth: Deputy Guv Swaminathan J

He said that lenders need to go beyond mere compliance and must imbue the organisation's practices with sustainable finance principles in order to foster a culture of financial inclusion

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Swaminathan Janakiraman, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Proactive steps from the banks that will help in translating sustainability principles into action will aid in encouraging sustainable finance, which, along with financial inclusion, will foster the economic growth of the country, said RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J at the College of Agricultural Banking (CAB) in Pune.



Speaking at the event on 12 October, he said that lenders need to go beyond mere compliance and must imbue the organisation's practices with sustainable finance principles in order to foster a culture of financial inclusion. "It means devising innovative financial products and services that cater to the unique needs of various priority sectors, be it agriculture, renewable energy, MSMEs or social infrastructure."



Financial inclusion and sustainable finance together can enhance the resilience of vulnerable populations to environmental and climate risks by providing access to insurance products and savings mechanisms.



Priority Sector Lending was conceived as a tool to direct credit towards key sectors that had been overlooked by institutional lending, aligning with broader economic and social goals. It has evolved in response to changing economic landscapes and national priorities.



According to the deputy governor, although banks have made considerable progress in meeting Priority Sector Lending targets, with an achievement rate of 44.7 per cent as of 31 March 2023, credit gaps persist in sectors like MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and agriculture, underscoring the continued importance of Priority Sector Lending.



Further, green financing is an initiative that promotes economic growth along with environmental protection, social equity and responsible governance. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken several steps in this direction, with the central bank providing a framework for the acceptance of green deposits.



These interest-bearing fixed deposits in Indian rupees are specifically earmarked to fund green finance initiatives, which encompass projects focused on climate risk mitigation, climate adaptation or resilience, and related objectives. This aims to nurture and enhance the green finance ecosystem in the country, marking a significant step toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious financial sector in India.



Recently, the chairman of the State Bank of India, Dinesh Kumar Khara, discussed the importance of having a framework that will promote awareness of the green finance ecosystem in India. He said, "There is a need for chartered accountants to come out with some auditing standards to help the corporates in terms of having annual data relating to the green initiatives and their outcome."



Khara also highlighted the importance of deepening the bond market, standardisation of green investment, persistent corporate reporting, and the removal of information asymmetry to overcome the shortcomings in the green finance market.

Also Read

RBI's financial inclusion index printed at 60.1% in March 2023, shows data

Digital public infra can speed up financial inclusion: G20 Report

G20 Summit 2023: World Bank report bats for DPI for financial inclusion

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti'

Centre seeks to hire consultants for international investment treaties

India's lentils imports from Canada keep flowing despite tensions

India can reduce fossil fuel dependence, cut import by $29 bn via biogas

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Millions more Americans were food insecure in 2022 than 2021: USDA report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Financial Inclusioneconomic growthsustainable firms

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story