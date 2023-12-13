Home / Economy / News / Tamil Nadu software exports hit $4.8 bn, top among all states: Minister

Tamil Nadu software exports hit $4.8 bn, top among all states: Minister

The Minister for Industries said the software exports from the state could hit $ 8billion this financial year, marking a 'significant leap' from last year's $5.37 billion

Tamil Nadu leads in electronic exports with $ 4.78 billion as of October 31, 2023, the minister noted.
Software exports from Tamil Nadu have reached an all-time high of $ 4.8 billion surpassing all other states in the country as of October 31, 2023, State Minister T R B Rajaa said on Wednesday.

The Minister for Industries said the software exports from the state could hit $ 8 billion this financial year, marking a 'significant leap' from last year's $ 5.37 billion.

"Exciting news ahead as we get ready for Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024. State-wise data on Electronic Exports from India till October 2023 are in, and the story of Tamil Nadu's success is truly remarkable yet again," he said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu leads in electronic exports with $ 4.78 billion as of October 31, 2023, followed by Uttar Pradesh at $ 2.58 billion. Karnataka ranked third at $ 2.29 billion, the data shared by Rajaa showed.

"The state's strategic policies, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and of course the Dravidian Model of governance have propelled its exports to new heights," he wrote in a social media post.

"The success must be attributed to the commitment of our Chief Minister M K Stalin to foster innovation, attract investments, and nurture a vibrant business environment. As the data unfolds, it is clear that Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory in Electronic Exports is not just a statistic but a testament to the state's thriving ecosystem," he added.

According to the data, Maharashtra ranked fourth in India with electronic exports of $ 1.69 billion, while Gujarat stood at $ 1.59 billion as of October 31, 2023. Delhi recorded $ 806.91 million, Haryana $ 385.81 Million, and Telangana $ 356.36 million.

