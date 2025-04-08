Tariff-led global headwinds likely to dent govt revenues in FY26

An impending economic slowdown in India, triggered by mounting global headwinds following US President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs, may adversely impact the government's revenue collections in FY26. Economists say the hike in cooking gas prices and the increase in special additional excise duty (SAED) on Monday appear to be pre-emptive steps by the government to cushion against potential revenue shortfalls.

According to estimates by ICRA, the increase in SAED collections for FY26, owing to the duty hike in petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, is expected to garner Rs 35,000 crore, while the reduction in under-recoveries owing to the price increase of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 50 per cylinder is estimated at Rs 10,000 crore for the current financial year. Since the duty hike in petrol and diesel without increasing the retail price was carried out through SAED and not basic excise duty, the Centre will not be sharing the revenues with the states.

Economists have projected the growth impact of the slowdown in exports on India to be up to 50 basis points in FY26. Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said the slowdown in domestic growth in FY26 due to external headwinds could weigh on both direct and indirect tax collections and put pressure on the fiscal deficit. The FY26 Budget has assumed nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 10.1 per cent and growth in gross tax revenues at 10.8 per cent. “If real GDP growth slows down materially from levels close to 6.5 per cent, both nominal GDP and tax growth are estimated to be lower than budgeted,” Gupta added.

Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said the SAED hike will balance some of the risk on direct tax collection. “In particular, the income tax revenue estimate was on the optimistic side. Moreover, given the slowdown in urban wage growth and equity market decline, there is likely to be downside risk to direct tax collection,” she added. Income tax collections are estimated to grow at 14.3 per cent in FY26. Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd, said the prevailing uncertainty could impact various aspects of India's FY26 macros, and persistence of the same may seep into the revenue collections vis-à-vis the budgeted targets. “For instance, while the excise duty collections would be buffered after the recent hike announced by the central government, it is possible that a squeeze in margins in some sectors could affect corporate tax collections,” she added.