Home / Economy / News / Telangana has highest per capita income among all Indian states: MoSPI

Telangana has highest per capita income among all Indian states: MoSPI

Based on constant prices, Haryana topped the list with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

At Rs 3,08,732 in 2022-23, Telangana leads the list of Indian states with the highest per capita income at current prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed. It is followed by Karnataka with a per capita income of Rs 3,01,673 and Haryana at Rs 296,685.

Telangana saw a big jump in the per capita income since last year. Last year with a per capita income of Rs 2,65,942 Telangana led the list among all the big states. But it was closely followed by Karnataka which was at Rs 2,65,623. This year, however, the gap has widened.

The data for Delhi was unavailable for 2022-23. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, its per capita income was Rs 3,31,112 and Rs 3,89,529 respectively.  

Based on constant prices, Haryana topped the list with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23. It was followed by Karnataka at Rs 1,76,383 and Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,66,463.

Which sector contributes the most to India's GVA?

Among all the sectors, financial, real estate & professional services continued to contribute the highest to the gross value added (GVA). In 2022-23, it contributed 21.42 per cent to the total GVA. In 2021-22, its contribution was 21.51 per cent.

In the last five years, the sector had the highest share among all sectors at 22.19 per cent.

It was followed by the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector which had a share of 18.42 per cent. Agriculture's share has been going down since 2020-21 when its share was 20.32 per cent. In 2021-22, the agriculture sector's share in total GVA was 18.97 per cent.

The third highest share was of the trade, hotels, transport, communication & services related to the broadcasting sector at 17.98 per cent. It has recovered from 15.78 per cent in 2020-21 when it was hit due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Also Read

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

Rupee may struggle on uptick in US yields before Federal Reserve decision

Trillion-dollar economy target: Policy in the works to boost FDI in UP

Operating profits of OMCs may reach Rs 1 trillion in FY24: CRISIL

Monsoon session: I-T raids up 8% in FY23, Rs 1.15 trillion GST fraud & more

Fundraising activity in debt market gathers speed ahead of festival season

Topics :per capita incomeIndia economyAgriculturefinancial servicesTelanganaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story