Telangana has highest per capita income among all Indian states: MoSPI

At Rs 3,08,732 in 2022-23, Telangana leads the list of Indian states with the highest per capita income at current prices, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed. It is followed by Karnataka with a per capita income of Rs 3,01,673 and Haryana at Rs 296,685.

Telangana saw a big jump in the per capita income since last year. Last year with a per capita income of Rs 2,65,942 Telangana led the list among all the big states. But it was closely followed by Karnataka which was at Rs 2,65,623. This year, however, the gap has widened.

The data for Delhi was unavailable for 2022-23. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, its per capita income was Rs 3,31,112 and Rs 3,89,529 respectively.

Based on constant prices, Haryana topped the list with a per capita income of Rs 1,81,961 in 2022-23. It was followed by Karnataka at Rs 1,76,383 and Tamil Nadu at Rs 1,66,463.

Which sector contributes the most to India's GVA?

Among all the sectors, financial, real estate & professional services continued to contribute the highest to the gross value added (GVA). In 2022-23, it contributed 21.42 per cent to the total GVA. In 2021-22, its contribution was 21.51 per cent.

In the last five years, the sector had the highest share among all sectors at 22.19 per cent.

It was followed by the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector which had a share of 18.42 per cent. Agriculture's share has been going down since 2020-21 when its share was 20.32 per cent. In 2021-22, the agriculture sector's share in total GVA was 18.97 per cent.

The third highest share was of the trade, hotels, transport, communication & services related to the broadcasting sector at 17.98 per cent. It has recovered from 15.78 per cent in 2020-21 when it was hit due to Covid-19 restrictions.



