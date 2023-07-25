Monsoon session: I-T raids up 8% in FY23, Rs 1.15 trillion GST fraud & more

A total of 741 groups were searched in FY23, resulting into a seizure of Rs 1,765 crore by the income-tax department, according to the official data. This indicates rising trend in the search operation conducted by tax authorities in the last threefinancial year.Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply, to the Rajya Sabha that a total of 741 groups were raided which is ---8.02 per cent higher than searches conducted during the fiscal year FY22. In FY22, total 686 group were searched and properties worth Rs 1,159.56 crore were seized. This was 20 per cent higher than the searches in FY21, wherein total 569 groups searched and had led to seizure of asset worth Rs 880.83 crore.GST authorities — both at Centre and states — have detected cases of fraudulent availment of Input Tax Credit on fake GST invoices involving amount of Rs 1.15 trillion between FY19 and FY23, data showed.Total 875,000 Hindu Undivided Families (HUF) availed tax benefits under the Income-Tax Act in FY23, indicating a decrease in numbers of such families taking benefits in the last five years . In FY 22, the total 877,00 availed tax benefits, FY21 ( 9.25 lakh); FY20 and FY19, there were 902,000 and 884,000 respectively, the official data showed. The data was provided in reponse to the question seeking impact of uniform civil code on HUF.As on March 31, tax assessment under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, resulted in a cumulative demand of Rs 15,666 crore, government data showed. The Black Money Act effective from July 2015 was introduced to specifically deal with the issue of black money stashed away abroad. According to data, assessment orders were passed in 61 cases in FY23, where a tax demand of Rs 2,100 crore was raised.The Centre has made it mandatory for OTT platforms to display an anti-tobacco health warning as a static message at the screen during the period of a tobacco product being displayed, the Rajya Sabha was told. According to the amended rules, a publisher of online contents displaying tobacco products has to display health spots, for a minimum 30 seconds each at the beginning and middle of the programme. PTISome unauthorised and private websites try to intermediate and facilitate issuance of India e-visa through fraudulent means and the Centre has taken several steps to check it, the Lok Sabha was informed. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in reply to a written question in the Lok Sabha. PTI