Home / Economy / News / Telecom secretary K Rajaraman calls for collaborative work for innovation

Telecom secretary K Rajaraman calls for collaborative work for innovation

Telecom secretary K Rajaraman on Friday appealed to industry players to set aside their petty differences and work in collaboration for innovation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
While speaking at the National Workshop on Enhancing Indian Participation in Telecom Global Standards Bodies, Rajaraman said that India needs to follow the path of frugal innovation as the company has limited resources.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telecom secretary K Rajaraman on Friday appealed to industry players to set aside their petty differences and work in collaboration for innovation.

While speaking at the National Workshop on Enhancing Indian Participation in Telecom Global Standards Bodies, Rajaraman said that India needs to follow the path of frugal innovation as the company has limited resources.

"We can extract far more outcome than what we are doing even now if we are able to put our heads and heart together. It is very important to set aside petty differences, put in place some framework for collaboration," he said.

Rajaraman said India needs to do a lot of things to become a major producer of technology.

He said that India is not a country that can afford to throw away tens and hundreds of billions of dollars as many other countries are doing.

"Like in the case of America. America has borrowed tens of trillions of dollars in the world market and it is making available hundreds of billions of dollars to its research establishments. I think it is a very risky thing to do. They are imperiling the nation, they are imperiling the future of the country. That's how I think. India cannot afford that," Rajaraman said.

He said that standards development takes a lot of effort and collaborative and synergistic way of working is called for to enhance the outcome.

Citing example of technology development at C-DoT, Rajaraman said India has to always follow the path of frugal research and development.

"C-DoT's own investment made in the 4G core and other work that I have seen, which would have taken millions and billions of dollars for a private company to develop, has probably taken a few Rs 100 crore for C-DoT to develop," he said.

Rajaraman said that to make an impact as a nation, there is a need to work together.

Also Read

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

CEA Anantha Nageswaran outlines growth strategy in the time of polycrisis

EV two-wheeler sales dip 56% in June on FAME-II subsidy cut: Fada

India's fuel demand slips by 3.7% in June on monsoon restricts mobility

India's critical minerals' list likely to spur investment in allied sectors

Finance ministry asks public sector banks to explore sharing in tech, HR

Topics :telecom sectorTelecom industry

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story