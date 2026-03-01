There are already visible signs of pickup in pvt investment cycle: Das

Indian companies are now on a much stronger financial footing after a multi-year deleveraging cycle, with cleaner balance sheets, lower leverage and improved profitability, positioning them well for the next phase of investment and expansion, and there are visible signs of a pickup in the private investment cycle, Shaktikanta Das, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, said at an event.
“After a multi-year deleveraging cycle, Indian companies now stand on much stronger financial footing. Balance sheets have been significantly cleaned up, with reduced leverage, stronger profitability and markedly improved interest-coverage ratios,” Das said, adding that this renewed financial strength has enabled large firms to weather global disruptions while positioning themselves for the next phase of investment and expansion.
“In fact, there are already visible signs of a pickup in the private investment cycle,” he said.
He highlighted that India is now witnessing a rapid transformation fuelled by the so-called ‘triple threat’ of progress: innovation, disruption and the birth of entirely new business models.
“The democratisation of credit, the revolution in digital payments and the rise of fintech have turned what was once a rigid sector into a fluid and dynamic engine of growth. We are no longer just providing services; we are building the infrastructure of aspiration for 1.4 billion people,” he said, adding that retail investors have become a powerful pool of stable domestic capital, symbolising a cultural and structural shift towards long-term wealth creation.
Speaking on the trade agreements that India has signed in the recent past, Das said amid global supply-chain disruptions, rising tariffs and geopolitical fragmentation, India has pursued an assertive strategy of trade diversification, anchored in free trade agreements (FTAs) and interim trade pacts.
India has signed major FTAs with the UK, Oman, New Zealand, the EU and the US.
“India is now negotiating trade agreements with major advanced economies from a position of strength and confidence,” Das said.
“The India–EU Free Trade Agreement is a landmark ‘next-generation’ partnership, which unlocks unprecedented market access and places India in the central circle of global trade. The India–US Trade Agreement represents another major breakthrough, sharply reducing the US tariff on Indian goods. The new trade agreements, together with India’s broader diversification strategy into new markets and new products, reinforce India’s position as a key driver of global economic growth,” Das said.
According to Das, India’s growth story has become credible and the coming decade will not be one where India simply participates in global growth but one where India shapes it.