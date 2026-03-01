There are already visible signs of pickup in pvt investment cycle: Das

“After a multi-year deleveraging cycle, Indian companies now stand on much stronger financial footing. Balance sheets have been significantly cleaned up, with reduced leverage, stronger profitability and markedly improved interest-coverage ratios,” Das said, adding that this renewed financial strength has enabled large firms to weather global disruptions while positioning themselves for the next phase of investment and expansion.

“In fact, there are already visible signs of a pickup in the private investment cycle,” he said.

Das previously served as one of the longest-serving governors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He highlighted that India is now witnessing a rapid transformation fuelled by the so-called ‘triple threat’ of progress: innovation, disruption and the birth of entirely new business models.

“The democratisation of credit, the revolution in digital payments and the rise of fintech have turned what was once a rigid sector into a fluid and dynamic engine of growth. We are no longer just providing services; we are building the infrastructure of aspiration for 1.4 billion people,” he said, adding that retail investors have become a powerful pool of stable domestic capital, symbolising a cultural and structural shift towards long-term wealth creation.