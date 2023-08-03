Home / Economy / News / Top headlines: Tomato to hit Rs 300 in coming days, ED raids Pawan Munjal

Top headlines: Tomato to hit Rs 300 in coming days, ED raids Pawan Munjal

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
Centre asks e-commerce platforms to stick to their business model

The Centre on Wednesday asked e-commerce majors not to flout their respective business models, and ensure that a distinction is made between the inventory and marketplace models, people aware of the matter said. Read more
 
India considers allowing private companies to develop nuclear plants

India’s state-controlled nuclear power industry is considering allowing greater participation of private firms, with an aim to developing small modular reactors to help decarbonize industry.  Read more

Tomato prices spike in North India, Mother Dairy selling at Rs 259/kg

Tomato prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days and the prices of vegetables are also on the rise, according to wholesale traders. Kaushik, a member of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), said that vegetable wholesalers are facing losses as the sale of tomato, capsicum, and other seasonal vegetables has fallen drastically. Read more

Reliance jumps 16 places, now at number 88 on Fortune Global 500 list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has maintained its highest ranking among Indian corporates in the latest Fortune Global 500 list, jumping 16 places to rank at number 88. Reliance was ranked at number 104 in the 2022 ranking and in the 2023 ranking it is placed at number 88, according to the publication. Read more

ED seizes Rs 25 cr worth of cash, jewellery in raids on Munjal, others

Foreign and Indian currencies and gold and diamond jewellery worth about Rs 25 crore apart from "incriminating" documents were seized after raids on Hero MotoCorp executive chairperson Pawan Kant Munjal and some others, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. Read more

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

