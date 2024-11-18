Trade between 2 nations $15 bn: India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce official

Executive Director of India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce Leonardo Ananda Gomes highlighted the successful bilateral trade between the two countries, which as of now has crossed the $15 billion mark.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Gomes also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "strong relationship" with Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Now the trade between India and Brazil is $15 billion, in our opinion we are just starting. There is a huge potential to explore. We are always hosting Indian delegations here in Brazil," Gomes told ANI.

On PM Modi's visit to Brazil to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, Gomes said, "PM Modi is doing a great job and he has a strong relationship with Brazilians and with our President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva."

"So, I am sure that we are facing the best moment for this relationship. India did a very good job and I think it was the best G20 ever. In Brazil, we are trying to do the same thing," he added.

PM Modi will attend the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to take place from November 18-19 in Brazil.

In the G20 summit, India, as a Troika member, will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

PM Modi stated earlier that after India's successful presidency at the G20 Summit last year, Brazil is expected to continue efforts to advance the Global South's priorities.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," PM Modi said.