Trade deficit with Saudi Arabia at record high in FY23: CMIE data

The trade balance between India and Saudi Arabia is at its worst since at least the turn of the millennium.

India’s imports from Saudi Arabia was $31.3 billion in the last fiscal year (FY23) more than its exports. This is the largest gap since 1999-00, the year from which data was available from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Since 1999-2000, India recorded a surplus in six years from 2000-01 to 2005-06.

This has largely been driven by higher petroleum imports. Petroleum and petroleum products accounted for over $33 billion in imports. Interestingly, the share of petroleum and crude products declined from 90 per cent in 2009-10 to 78.9 per cent in 2022-23. The share of manufactured goods increased from 9 per cent to 20.9 per cent.

India’s exports have also seen a greater role for manufactured goods. Its share in total exports has increased over the years. In 2022-23, it accounted for 59.9 per cent of the total compared to 45.9 per cent in 2009-10.

A total of $6.4 billion manufactured goods were exported in 2022-23.

On the other hand, the share of agriculture and allied products declined from 27.2 per cent in 2009-10 to 20.4 per cent in 2022-23.







