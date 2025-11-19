Trade portal to open new insights for importers, exporters, startups: Goyal

The Trade Intelligence and Analytics (TIA) portal will open up new insights for importers, exporters, startups, and MSMEs of the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Launching the portal here on Tuesday, he said the platform will help exporters better utilise the free trade agreements implemented by India so far.

Developed by the Department of Commerce, the TIA Portal is a one-stop trade intelligence and analytics platform that integrates multiple global and national databases along with macro-economic indicators into a unified analytical model offering over 270 analytics.

The platform provides real-time, interactive insights on India and global trade, commodities and sectoral analytics, market intelligence, including export opportunities, and competitor analysis.

It also includes automated trade reports and tracking of trade trends for manufacturing sectors related to PLI (production linked incentive) and critical minerals. Vanlalram Sanga, Economic Advisor in the department, said that the portal has been designed keeping the needs of the stakeholders in mind. "It will evolve further based on their inputs," he said. The platform would also serve as a centralised digital hub that consolidates diverse trade databases - both global (UN Comtrade) and bilateral - into a single integrated system. Multiple existing analytics requirements were designed and developed into automated analytical capabilities, which now offer depth and breadth in understanding India's bilateral trade dynamics as well as global trade flows between more than 220 nations.