Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / News / Travel, insurance emerge as biggest spends of Indian households in CY25

Travel, insurance emerge as biggest spends of Indian households in CY25

On the other hand, Education, media and entertainment, and e-commerce together account for only a modest slice of household budgets

Travel, tourists, Hospitality
premium
Representative Image
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:36 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
In calendar year 2025 (CY25), every ₹100 spent by Indians is anchored in travel, which alone absorbs ₹37, underscoring the dominance of mobility and holidays in household wallets. Insurance emerges as the second-biggest priority in Indian households at ₹25, signaling rising risk awareness and protection-led spending. Daily essentials and big-ticket items still matter, with ₹10 flowing into FMCG and ₹8 into consumer durables, while organised retail chains capture ₹6 as shoppers consolidate purchases in formal formats. Education, media and entertainment, and e-commerce together account for a modest slice, indicating that beyond travel and protection, consumers are selectively upgrading, not uniformly splurging, across discretionary categories.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India at high table of global geopolitics: Piyush Goyal hails India-EU FTA

India-EU trade deal strengthens PM Modi's 'Make in India' ambitions

India-EU free trade deal explained: What it means for farmers and IT jobs

India-EU FTA to help diversify trade, give more mkt to exporters: Moody's

India-EU trade deal: Top questions answered on trade, tariffs, and more

Topics :household budgetTravelInsurance News

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story