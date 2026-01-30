Travel, insurance emerge as biggest spends of Indian households in CY25

In calendar year 2025 (CY25), every ₹100 spent by Indians is anchored in travel, which alone absorbs ₹37, underscoring the dominance of mobility and holidays in household wallets. Insurance emerges as the second-biggest priority in Indian households at ₹25, signaling rising risk awareness and protection-led spending. Daily essentials and big-ticket items still matter, with ₹10 flowing into FMCG and ₹8 into consumer durables, while organised retail chains capture ₹6 as shoppers consolidate purchases in formal formats. Education, media and entertainment, and e-commerce together account for a modest slice, indicating that beyond travel and protection, consumers are selectively upgrading, not uniformly splurging, across discretionary categories.