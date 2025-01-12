Trump 2.0 era: Govt asks industries to identify import prospects from US

India is prodding industry to identify the challenges and opportunities in goods that can be imported from the US after Donald Trump takes over as the President next week, two people aware of the matter, said.

India’s key imports from the US include oil and petroleum products, pearls, plastic, aircraft, electrical machinery and parts, among others.

While the department of commerce is currently awaiting inputs from the industry, officials said that there could be pressure from the US to buy more petroleum products, aviation and defence equipment.

“In the times to come, India will continue to increase its procurement from the US. Some big-ticket items where we could see more imports from the US include defence, aircraft, and oil and gas, among other products,” Ajay Sahai, director-general (DG) and chief executive officer (CEO), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Fieo) said.