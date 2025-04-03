Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

Mobile device makers, led by Apple Inc, that assemble smartphones in India are expected to gain an advantage over their global competitors—China and Vietnam—while exporting to the US.

This follows the US administration’s announcement of new reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. While India now faces a 26 per cent tariff on exports to the US, China’s tariff has increased to 54 per cent (from 20 per cent earlier), and Vietnam has been hit with a new tariff of 46 per cent.

ALSO READ: Trade war or fair play? How Indian exporters are reacting to Trump tariffs Prior to this, mobile devices were imported into the US duty-free. As of November 2024, India exported smartphones worth $4.18 billion to the US, making it the largest category of Indian exports by value under Harmonised System (HS) codes.

While smartphone makers acknowledge that they now enjoy a distinct tariff advantage over China and Vietnam, they also fear the development may lead to higher prices for devices such as iPhones, which could dampen demand and affect the entire supply chain. There are also concerns that companies may shift a larger share of production to other countries, such as Brazil, which currently faces only the base level 10 per cent tariff—making it an attractive alternative for exports to the US. Apple Inc currently assembles around 85 per cent of its iPhones in China and about 14 per cent by value in India. A small portion is produced in Brazil. The company also has a significant presence in Vietnam, where products such as iPads (assembled by BYD), AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches are manufactured.

Industry players noted that the Indian government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices—offering 4–6 per cent incentives on incremental production—was designed to partially offset India’s cost disadvantage compared to Vietnam (8–12 per cent) and China (18–24 per cent). ALSO READ: US hits India with 26% tariffs, citing 'uniquely burdensome' trade barriers The new tariff advantage—28 per cent over China and 20 per cent over Vietnam—effectively removes India’s cost disadvantage in assembling smartphones, they added. However, shifting production and supply chains to the US remains a long-term ambition and is unlikely to happen soon. For instance, iPhones are far more labour-intensive to assemble, requiring three workers compared to one for South Korean devices. Industry experts say labour costs in the US are 15 to 20 times higher than in India. Moreover, such a transition would involve significant time and investment.