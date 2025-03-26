Uncertainty in trade policy, geopolitics risk to growth next year: FinMin

A week ahead of the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the United States, the finance ministry on Wednesday cautioned that geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties, and volatility in international commodity prices and the financial market posed considerable risks to India’s and the world economic growth outlook next year.

The finance ministry’s monthly economic review for February, however, cautioned that India should be careful not to import the pervasive cynicism and pessimism from abroad.

The review said, “If the private sector was to invest in the economy, banking on the resilience of the Indian economy and its steady growth outlook, it would overpower the risks to the growth outlook considerably.”

The finance ministry has stressed that the industry must recognise the “mutual endogeneity” of its investment spending and consumption demand. The ministry expects that the changes in the personal income tax structure are expected to improve the disposable incomes of the middle class and their consumption.

Estimates of agricultural production suggest a positive outlook for food inflation, the ministry said. Retail inflation eased to 3.6 per cent in February 2025 on the back of recent benign price trends of food items, the review said.

India is expected to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 6.5 per cent in FY25, according to the finance ministry’s estimates. GDP growth for the economy was 5.6 per cent in the second quarter of this financial year, followed by a pick-up in the following quarter to 6.2 per cent GDP growth.

“One offsetting positive is the outlook for commodity prices. Domestic private sector capital formation, focused on India’s solid fundamentals and economic prospects, will be an important driver of economic growth in FY26,” the monthly review said.

The review added that this performance was driven by strong agricultural and service sector performance on the supply side and a steady increase in consumption and core merchandise and services exports on the demand side.

On fiscal deficit and other parameters, the finance ministry’s review said that there is a close convergence of actual deficits, critical ratios, and essential expenditures with their Budget estimates, according to the data available for FY25, indicating a sustained commitment to fiscal targets.

The Union Budget 2025-26 announced a debt consolidation path projecting the Union government debt to decline by at least 5.1 percentage points over a six-year period from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

Noting that the current labour market conditions are stable, the monthly review said that many employment outlook surveys indicate a sense of optimism and an increased willingness to engage in hiring practices in the upcoming quarter.