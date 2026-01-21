Under- 40 entrepreneurs account for nearly 1/11th of India's GDP

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said, “India’s new economic engine is increasingly powered by its young leaders. A remarkable new generation is redefining what career peaks look like in India, with many in their mid-thirties already building category-leading businesses across software-as-a-science, financial technology, healthcare, clean energy, logistics, and consumer brands. India’s innovation map is expanding faster than ever, and this year’s honorees illustrate how entrepreneurship has moved far beyond traditional boundaries.”