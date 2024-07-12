Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Key challenges



Insufficient infrastructure and uneven distribution

Shortage of skilled human resource

Public healthcare expenditure is estimated at 2.1% of GDP as of FY23, which is lower than that of many developing nations

High out-of-pocket expenditure on health

Import dependency for high-end medical devices and equipment such as CT scans, MRIs, and linear accelerators

Industry ask

Reduce/exempt GST payments from health insurance plans

Introduce innovative financial instruments

Addressing needs of novel healthcare model such as senior care, mental health

Accelerated implementation of digital technologies

Price revision of government schemes